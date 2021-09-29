Order special versions of the Liverpool Newspaper honoring Mohamed Salah and mourning Roger Hunt.

Liverpool is a city in England. This week, special editions of the Washington Newsday pay tribute to Roger Hunt and Mohamed Salah.

During the 1960s, ‘Sir Roger’ was a key member of Bill Shankly’s legendary team, which won two league titles and brought the Reds their first-ever FA Cup back to Anfield.

At the age of 83, he unfortunately passed away.

Hunt was a key member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, scoring three goals throughout the tournament and starting the final 4-2 victory over West Germany.

He was knighted by the Kop for his performances, and with 285, he became Liverpool’s all-time best goalscorer. Though Ian Rush ultimately surpassed him, his total of 244 league goals remains unsurpassed.

For the Reds, Mohamed Salah has just scored his 100th Premier League goal.

A 32-goal haul in his rookie season foreshadowed what was to come and established the benchmarks for Liverpool’s modern-day dominance under Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian forward is now on his way to a possible double century after winning the Champions League and leading the Reds to their first league title in 30 years.