Opponents are “filled with dread” as a result of Liverpool’s new bar strategy.

Neighbors in north Liverpool are “filled with dread” over plans for a new café and sports bar due to fears of anti-social behavior.

Some residents are concerned about the impact L9 Lounge Limited’s plans for a new venue on Moss Lane would have on their neighborhood.

The bistro, diner, and sports bar will be open from lunchtime to 11.30 p.m. on most days.

When Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee hears the bar’s application next month, the proprietors will have the opportunity to answer neighbors’ concerns.

One of the plan’s 12 opponents expressed concern that adding another bar to the region will promote anti-social behavior in a “quiet residential area.”

“I strongly believe that another bar on Moss Lane, less than 100m from the present one, would tip this over the line into severe disturbance, adding more noise and more mess, especially considering the proposed opening times are far later than [redacted name]is generally open until,” they wrote.

“We moved to Orrell Park because it is a calm residential neighborhood with decent local amenities — this feels like it could be a negative alteration in the neighborhood’s character.”

Others expressed concern over the conversion of a shop into a bar, claiming that it would certainly result in an increase in trash and loud noise.

Neighbors expressed their dissatisfaction with the suggestions in one response, stating that they were “filled with dread.”

Several locals expressed concern over the changing nature of the neighborhood, fearing that an influx of bars would disrupt long-term inhabitants.

“We moved to Orrell Park over 17 years ago with the intention of it being a great place to raise children,” one wrote.

“Why would an application like this be accepted when these properties are bordered by houses with the majority of owners/renters being families and elderly people? As a result, we’d like to file an objection to this application.”

When the proprietors of the bar appear in front of the court, they will be able to answer the complaints of the neighbors. “The summary has come to an end.”