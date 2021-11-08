Opinions on a woman’s oven spaghetti recipe are divided online: ‘Crying in Italian.’

After becoming popular on TikTok, a spaghetti dish has divided opinion online, with some calling it a “crime” against cookery and others saying it looked wonderful.

The discussion began when TikTok user @jessica.marshalll posted a video of herself creating a one-tray pasta dish step-by-step with the remark “Gma [grandma]would be happy.”

Jessica poured tomato sauce, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, and garlic onto dry pasta before complimenting them with dried herbs, completely unaware of the barrage of comments that would follow.

Jessica put the tray in the oven after the first stage was completed before adding a layer of Scottish shredded mild-colored cheddar cheese.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times and liked over 162,100 times as of Monday morning.

Shortly after the video was posted, a rush of TikTok users expressed their opinions on the dish, with many of them shocked by what they had just seen.

“I can hear the Italians crying from here,” one person said.

“My grandma would smack me in the face if she saw me do that,” said another.

“I’m crying in Italian,” a third added.

Others, on the other hand, defended Jessica, praising her for creating “comfort food” that would be ideal to consume.

According to one commenter: “Why is everyone so negative? It’s simple to make and looks great.” Another TikTok member said, ” “You act like you’re Gordon Ramsey, don’t you? She did an excellent job, and it looks delicious (sic).” “It’s just spaghetti, chill out,” Jessica defended her recipe to the naysayers. She also revealed that she was born into an Italian household and that she “can’t cook.” Jessica has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Cooking videos are very popular on TikTook, with millions of views in no time. The hashtag #garlic has had over 1.2 billion views on Instagram, and many of the images feature people overdoing it with the vegetable.

A TikTok user uploaded a viral recipe earlier this year that utilized a whopping 60 cloves and became viral online.

More than 12 million people have watched the video, and more than 1.7 million people have liked it.

Shawna Jones, a TikTok user, amassed a sizable following after attempting to recreate meals from a 1953 Better Homes & Gardens magazine. This is a condensed version of the information.