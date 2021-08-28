Opinions are divided over a nurse’s Facebook post blaming vaccination refusal for her job termination.

A nurse in Ohio recently stated on Facebook that she will be fired soon because she refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and her comment sparked a heated debate online.

The post’s comments section shows widespread support for Melissa Rexroth, an Ohio registered nurse, as well as criticism from individuals who believe she should be fired if she continues to handle patients without being vaccinated.

What isn’t arguable is the reaction to Rexworth’s post. Her message was shared over 441,000 times and received over 200,000 comments in the first four days after she posted it shortly before midnight on August 20.

Rexworth claimed at the start of the post that she is “not political” and supports anyone who choose to get shots. She stated, however, that she had chosen not to be vaccinated. Her bosses have informed her that she would be sacked from her work on December 1 as a result of her decision, she claims.

Rexworth did not disclose the name of the company where she works on Facebook, and she refused to give it to a reporter from WBNS-TV, a CBS affiliate in Columbus.

WBNS said in its story that licensure documents from the Ohio Board of Nursing proved Rexworth is a certified nurse in Ohio using her maiden name.

“First, let me emphasize that I am not anti-vax by any means,” Rexworth told WBNS. That has never been my position. On this issue, I am pro-choice.”

She informed the broadcaster that she had just selected the word “no” for herself. According to Rexworth, the company where she works has made immunizations mandatory for all employees.

“Last year I worked the floor no one else wanted to,” Rexworth wrote in her essay, referring to her job on the front lines during the outbreak. Despite my personal physical difficulties, I volunteered to work on that floor.”

She also stated that the majority of her patients lived, despite the fact that some grew “very unwell” and “some succumbed.”

“How is it possible that I worked the majority of my shifts on that floor for the past year, many times without the required equipment or the [emoji]? This is a condensed version of the information.