#OperationJane is a hacking campaign launched by ‘anonymous’ hackers in an attempt to overturn Texas’ abortion ban.

Self-described “Anonymous” hackers launched #OperationJane on Twitter just two days after Texas’ new abortion ban took effect on September 1.

Texas’ anti-abortion legislation makes it illegal for a woman who is six weeks pregnant to get a legal abortion. In cases of incest or rape, there are no exceptions. Individuals who are found guilty of attempting to arrange an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy can sue other individuals for up to $10,000 under the law. Texas set up websites for people to report pregnant people, which has been dubbed a “abortion bounty” on the internet.

Many people who oppose the prohibition are now resorting to social media to express their displeasure. The Twitter account @OperationJane was created on September 3 and indicates in its bio that it is connected with @ExpectUsTexas, another account fighting the new abortion ban in Texas.

Many people believe the moniker came from a clandestine abortion network that existed before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. Before abortion was legalized, the Jane Collective, often known as Jane, operated out of Chicago and assisted pregnant women in getting abortions.

An initial video message was broadcast to the Twitter account on September 3rd. With a cryptic-voiced female narrator, the video follows the conventional Anonymous video style.

“Greetings, fellow residents of the globe. Anonymous Operation Jane has sent you a message. The video begins with a robotic voice saying, “Texas Senate Bill 8 is one of the most restrictive and draconian pieces of anti-choice legislation in the United States.”

The Texas ban “creates an army of private enforcers and gives up a bounty of at least $10,000 per verified infraction of the bill,” according to the video.

The video’s narrator then claims that the state has “scorched” people’s rights in Texas, and that the prohibition “provides the essential foundation to target and demolish any federal constitutional right without consequence or accountability.”

Following the Supreme Court’s approval of Texas’ ban, the group claims that other states are striving to follow suit. The hashtags #ExpectUsSouthDakota and #ExpectUsOklahoma are being used by the organization on Twitter to discuss about states like South Dakota and Oklahoma.

The account’s call to action is stated towards the end of the video. This is a condensed version of the information.