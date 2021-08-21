OnlyFans tells sex workers that their platform “would not be what it is now” if it weren’t for them.

OnlyFans announced on Saturday that its platform “would not be what it is now” without sex workers, just days after the content sharing site received widespread criticism for declaring that sexually explicit content would be prohibited soon.

OnlyFans noted that sex workers had been critical to the company’s success in its first communication to them after the controversial adjustment.

“Without you, the OnlyFans community would not be what it is today. The policy change was required to ensure that banking and payment services were available to assist you. We’re working around the clock to find solutions,” the site wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag “Sex work is labor.”

Starting on October 1, the site, which operates as a pay-to-view service and was previously hailed with revolutionizing the adult content market, will begin barring any content that features “sexually-explicit activity.”

“We must adapt our content restrictions in order to secure the platform’s long-term sustainability and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans,” the business stated in a statement.

“As long as anything including nudity complies with our Acceptable Use Policy, creators will be entitled to submit it. These adjustments are in response to our banking partners’ and payout providers’ requests.”

Many in the sex industry were surprised by the policy change, accusing the firm of failing to recognize that sex workers were the cause for the platform’s initial success. OnlyFans claims to have paid out $5 billion to more than 1.5 million creators, including Cardi B and Bella Thorne, and has 150 million members, according to its website.

Some users told This website earlier this week that the policy change has made them feel “insulted” and “angry,” and that they are concerned about what it would mean for the sex business and their livelihoods in the future.

"I believe that sex workers established that platform and made it what it is today.