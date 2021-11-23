OnlyFans records a couple having sex inside a police car.

Following their arrest last week, a man and woman in Florida were caught on camera indulging in sexual behavior inside a police car, according to records.

Yordan Alberto Noa and Summer Joy Watkins, both 24, were arrested early Thursday and placed in the back seat of a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after the former was pulled over for driving with a suspended license, according to The Smoking Gun, which cited a multi-page arrest report written by officer J.D. Perez-Morales.

The two were to be taken to a nearby Shell station in Naples, Florida, where they could “make arrangements to travel home,” according to police.

According to the report, Watkins, who was first in the police car, suggested Noa that they “should record an OnlyFans video back here.” “What if I suck [Noa’s] d—k back here?” she questioned Perez-Morales. However, the officer informed her that she was not permitted to do so.

“Can I suck [Noa’s] d—k back here?” Watkins insisted, asking Perez-Morales. “No,” said the cop. Even though Watkins and Noa were not arrested, they continued to engage in sexual behavior after the officer exited the van and went away for a few minutes.

“[Noa] snatched his penis from his shorts. After that, [Watkins] knelt down and performed oral sex on [him]for around 40 seconds “In his report, the cop stated that the encounter was filmed on his vehicle’s prisoner compartment camera.

“F—k Five-O,” Watkins was overheard saying as she performed oral sex. Noa recorded the act on his iPhone and remarked in the recording, “Is it possible for you to hear me? She’s currently sucking d—k in the back of a State Trooper “according to the cops

When Noa used FaceTime to connect with a buddy, Watkins stated, “I just sucked on his d—k in the back of a police car.”

Noa was detained for possession of a prohibited substance after being taken out of the police van. Cops discovered marijuana and a controlled narcotic in Noa’s automobile, which he admitted was his. After that, Watkins was left off at a gas station.

After reviewing surveillance footage from his patrol car and seeing that Watkins had performed oral sex on Noa, the police officer returned to the gas station a few minutes later and arrested her for lewd and lascivious behavior as well as breach of peace.

Watkins will be arraigned on Dec. 16 after being freed on an unknown bond.

