OnlyFans pays a Liverpool student who lost his job £5,000 every month.

Alaw Haf appears to be a typical 24-year-old.

She graduated from the University of Liverpool with a 2:1 in Law and no idea what she wanted to do with her life.

But it wasn’t until she was facing redundancy that Alaw took the initial steps toward a career change she’d never considered – OnlyFans.

Despite site owners’ claims that it is not intended to be used for erotic images, the subscription-based platform is recognized for pornographic content.

However, Alaw, who earns £5,000 a month from the site, is pushing people to be more accepting of her work.

Alaw, like many university graduates in 2019, was unclear of what job path to take in 2019.

She became interested in medical, criminal, and human rights law while at the University of Liverpool.

But she couldn’t picture herself as a lawyer or a barrister.

Alaw eventually decided on a career in retail after working in gyms and nightclubs, only to be faced with redundancy.

“I had several jobs; ranging from working in a gym to working in a nightclub,” Alaw, from Mold, told The Washington Newsday. “But when I first launched OnlyFans, I had graduated from university the year prior and I still wasn’t sure what I wanted to do career-wise.”

“When I first signed up, I knew I was going to be laid off from my retail job in a few months, so I knew I wouldn’t face any problems at work.”

“I was also doing lingerie shots, which I loved doing, but it was mostly for the purpose of establishing a portfolio, so it wasn’t a source of revenue.”

Alaw used to post her lingerie photos to Instagram for free, but her followers persuaded her to put up a paywall.

“A few of my followers inquired why I wasn’t submitting the photographs to OnlyFans and charging them to view them,” she explained.

“I blew it off for a while because I didn’t think anyone would pay to see them, but when I finally did, people were surprised.”

Alaw's monthly subscribers on OnlyFans get access to exclusive content.