Only under government plans will any event attracting 20,000 spectators this autumn be properly vaccinated.

According to government plans, only fully vaccinated football fans will be allowed to attend Premier League matches and other events with more than 20,000 people beginning in October.

As authorities aim to expand the potential use of vaccine passports beyond nightclubs to sporting stadiums, Boris Johnson risks prompting more backbench Conservative criticism.

According to the PA news agency, talks with the Premier League are in the early stages to see if fans who haven’t been double-jabbed will be denied access.

As additional limits are lifted, vaccine passports may be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England, as ministers aim to reduce the increase of Covid-19 cases.

While no final decisions have been taken, it is now being explored whether vaccine passports for seated events with a capacity of 20,000 people or more may be implemented.

The barrier for their introduction might be as low as 5,000 attendance at unseated events like music gigs, where there are more concerns about strangers mixing and transmitting Covid-19.

“It’s critical that fans can continue to watch athletic events throughout the autumn, which is why we’re looking into the role vaccines could play in this,” a government source said.

“Not only will this allow packed stadiums, but it will also encourage individuals of all ages to get their vaccinations.”

One area that is still being debated is whether a recent negative test may be used to gain access to football matches, but it has been ruled out for nightclubs.

When the Prime Minister announced the nightclubs on Monday, he abolished most of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions and permitted the establishments to reopen for the first time since March last year, he caused a backlash.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient,” he added, adding that they may be made a condition of entry for “other locations where significant crowds gather.”

“To insist for vaccine passports less than a month before the start of the season will cause huge delays, especially for clubs at the lowest end of the pyramid,” said shadow sports secretary Jo Stevens.

“Labour has made it plain that relying solely on Covid vaccination status will exclude individuals who are unable to comply.”

