Only staying in a cave with no electricity, according to paedophile, will prevent him from downloading nasty pictures.

Only being ‘in a cave with no electricity’ will stop a paedophile from downloading child rape films, he claims.

Edward Thornton, 33, has been apprehended by police twice before with sickening caches of indecent photographs.

He was discovered to have gathered over 14,000 “revolting files” last year, some of which involved the rape of babies and “sadistic” abuse of toddlers.

While he was aware that the children involved had been harmed, the Wirral deviant claimed he was “addicted” and would not stop collecting child sex abuse photographs and videos unless it was impossible for him to do so.

Thornton, of Meadowfield Close, Rock Ferry, was originally sentenced in December 2008 for indecent photos of children, receiving an 11-month term with a two-year suspension.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in July 2014 for possessing and transmitting child sex abuse photographs as well as 11 violations of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He was given an amended Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), yet he began hoarding sick files again just months after being released from prison in 2016.

On May 11, 2020, police went to Thornton’s home and asked him to bring any phones or laptops in for inspection, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

According to prosecutor Christopher Taylor, Thornton gave over a Nokia phone with no internet access and stated that it was all he possessed.

However, he was told by a detective that intelligence indicated he had posted an inappropriate photo on the program Kik Messenger.

The “tearful” pervert admitted it and walked to a cupboard, where he produced two cellphones, a computer tower, and a wireless router.

Mr Taylor said that “at least 14,266 illicit materials” were downloaded between October 15, 2016 and May 4, 2020 on a Huawei phone and computer.

There were 3,766 Category A photographs of child rape, 2,770 Category B images, and 7,605 Category C images in total.

There were 1,100 videos of youngsters as young as babies being raped.

Thornton also possessed 90 banned (cartoon) photos of children and 35 violent porn files depicting animal brutality on his computer.

Mr Taylor described a selection of the photographs, some of which were received from Russia.

