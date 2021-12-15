Only Republican Adam Kinzinger voted with House Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

Representative Adam Kinzinger was the only Republican in the House of Representatives who voted with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, averting a potentially disastrous federal default.

Last week, Kinzinger was the lone Republican to support Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in their agreement to allow Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote.

The Illinois congressman, who was one of ten Republicans to vote for ex-President Donald Trump’s second impeachment following the Capitol insurgency and one of just two Republicans on the January 6 committee investigating the disturbances that day, will not seek re-election in the 2022 midterm elections.

Kinzinger joined Democrats in voting in favor of a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, bringing it close to $31 trillion and narrowly missing the Treasury Department’s deadline.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 221-209, after the Senate passed it on a party-line vote of 50-49 earlier in the day. President Joe Biden is likely to approve the law as soon as possible to prevent the US from defaulting on its debts. The debt ceiling will not have to be raised again until 2023, well after the midterm elections, thanks to the decision.

For the United States and the rest of the world, defaulting on its debt for the first time would have been disastrous. While lifting the debt ceiling is usually a nonpartisan effort, Republicans claimed that the Democrats should shoulder the entire burden.

Democrats stressed that raising the debt ceiling would not result in new expenditure, but rather would allow the US to meet its financial responsibilities for the next year and 2023.

According to the Hill, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), the chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, stated in floor remarks, “By lifting the debt limit, we are meeting our existing responsibilities to members of the military, veterans, and recipients of Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.”

The Republican Party, which is also at odds with Democrats over the cost of the Build Back Better Act, warned that lifting the debt ceiling would lead to out-of-control spending.

The GOP, according to Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), will not. This is a condensed version of the information.