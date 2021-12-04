Only people from Liverpool will comprehend these eight insults.

It’s not uncommon for us to repeat a sentence or two when chatting with someone from outside Liverpool.

When our favorite slang phrases are brought into the mix, it appears that individuals who live further out of the city can’t understand some aspects of them.

“What is everyone’s finest scouse insult?” one person asked on Reddit. – and the response was overwhelming.

For those outside of Liverpool, Urban Dictionary explains what some of our favorite slurs mean.

Slang for telling someone to get lost or leave you alone.

“Why don’t you simply do one?” is a common phrase.

The word ‘div’ means ‘idiot’ in Scouse. The term is frequently used to describe someone who is stupid or foolish, although it can also be used in a non-offensive and friendly manner. Biff is another word that has the same meaning.

“Ha, you’re such a divvy,” or “He’s a right div,” are examples of phrases.

A person who is illiterate and has no idea what they are talking about.

“Don’t talk to me like you know who I am, ya muppet.”

This remark is usually said between friends as a friendly poke at someone who is surprised by their friend’s outlandish behavior.

“He’s an unbelievable whopper for doing that,” says the speaker.

The timeless classic response that is sure to make your friends laugh.

When you’re either losing or have nothing else to say, this insult is generally used at the end of an argument.

“Yeah, well, yer mum…”

This epithet is reserved for those who live outside of Liverpool, such as those from Wirral, Knowsley, Runcorn, or Warrington.

It is supposed to have originated when workers from various towns would migrate to Liverpool to work in the docks.

Some of the duties required lugging woolen bales, which resulted in workers getting wool on their clothing, hence the phrase “woolyback.”

“That’s pure woolyback behavior,” says the speaker.

‘Are you laughing?’ to put it another way.

This inquiry will be asked of someone who has done something extremely dumb, generally in a condescending tone.

“Are you joking?” says the speaker.

It suggests you’re being unkind if you hear this.

“Stop being an arl arse,” for example.

