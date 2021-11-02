Only one of the 20 jurors on the Kyle Rittenhouse jury is a person of color.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate, who was charged in the murders of two Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year, is expected to be decided by a jury pool that contains only one person of race, according to reports.

After a one-day court hearing, the Rittenhouse jury was seated in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday. The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, will begin with opening arguments on Tuesday. According to USA Today, the 12 jurors and eight alternates are made up of nine males and 11 women, including one person of color.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and several other charges for shooting and killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as shooting and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, during a protest on August 25, 2020, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Due to the racial and political connotations of the trial, the selection of a largely white jury might be a divisive matter, even though no people of color were directly involved. Rittenhouse, like all three of the persons he shot, is white.

According to the Associated Press, potential jurors were told not to reveal their race throughout the selection process. It was unclear whether the solitary black juror was one of the 12 primary jurors or an alternate at the time.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, traveled from Illinois armed with an assault rifle to attend the protest. His legal team claims that he was acting in self-defense.

The shootings immediately turned into a political hot potato. Before the 2020 election, some of the teen’s followers praised him as a “patriot,” while former President Donald Trump expressed support for the claim that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

During the jury selection hearing on Monday, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the trial, encouraged jurors to overlook the political aspects of the case.

“This matter has taken on a political tone,” Schroeder stated. “You could go out right now and read stuff about this case from all sides of the political spectrum, most of which is written by individuals who have no idea what they’re talking about.” In the run-up to the trial, many questioned Schroeder’s impartiality. The judge ruled this last week. This is a condensed version of the information.