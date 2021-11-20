Only one in four people want Prince Charles to succeed William as King.

More than half of Britons want Prince William to be the future king, while only a quarter choose Prince Charles, who is next in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth II.

The British people will not have a say in who becomes their next leader, and plans for the Prince of Wales to ascend the throne have already been dubbed Operation Spring Tide in leaked official documents.

The future king, however, will be the target of a campaign by the anti-monarchy group Republic after the queen’s reign ends.

On behalf of The Washington Newsday, pollsters Redfield & Wilton asked 1,500 people online whether William or Charles should be the next king on November 17.

Fifty-nine percent wanted Prince William, while twenty-five percent wanted Prince Charles and sixteen percent had no idea.

Since a poll last month by Deltapoll for The Mail on Sunday, where 41 percent favored William and 30 percent wanted Charles, the attitude appears to have swung against the queen’s eldest son.

The Prince of Wales was perceived positively by 45 percent of Britons and negatively by 25%, giving him a net approval rating of +20 percent according to our statistics.

Prince William received a net approval rating of +55 percent, with 66 percent viewing him positively and 11 viewing him adversely.

It follows the queen’s cancellation of three weeks’ worth of appointments due to an unexplained health issue followed by a back strain.

She canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland, COP26, and Remembrance Sunday during that time.

In her absence, Prince Charles led the way at COP26, where he was lauded by President Joe Biden for his decades of environmental activism.

“She’s asking too much of herself,” said Dickie Arbiter, the queen’s former press secretary, on the chat show The Royal Beat. And that’s where the responsibility comes in.” “I was told that she remarked to her staff, while on this week of vacation,” Katie Nicholl, royal editor of Vanity Fair, said on True Royalty TV. I had no idea I could take a break.’

“And I believe it speaks volumes; she doesn’t take much time off, which may be exactly what she requires to fully recover.”

Prince Charles is now on a Middle East tour.