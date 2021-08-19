Only one area of Liverpool City Region experiences a decrease in positive Covid tests.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Halton had 392 positive tests in the week ending August 14, down 12 from the previous seven days.

This signifies that the percentage change in Halton decreased by 3% from week to week.

In the week ending August 14, positive Covid tests increased in the other five districts of the Liverpool City Region.

The percentage change from week to week in Knowsley was 4%; in St Helens, it was 11%; in Liverpool, it was 2%; and in Wirral, it was 8%. The increase was 6% for the Liverpool City Region as a whole.

Positive Covid tests increased in Cheshire West and Chester, as well as Warrington. West Lancashire, on the other hand, saw a decrease in positive cases.

In England, the number of infections has grown. England had 174,023 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 14, up 4,411 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 14, there were 1,830 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 28 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

The infection rate was 365.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 392 positive tests, which is a dozen fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 3% in the week ending August 14. 302.1 cases per 100,000 individuals is the most recent infection rate.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 14, there were a total of 594 instances, which is 25 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 389.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 4% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 14, there were 964 positive tests, which is 69 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 8% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 297.2 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 14, there were 690 positive tests, which is 68 more than the previous week.

In the week ending August 14, there were 690 positive tests, which is 68 more than the previous week.

The most recent rate of infection was 381.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.