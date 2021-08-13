Only left-handers will appreciate these 11 game-changing gadgets.

Being a lefty in a world intended for right-handed people is difficult. We get it—the vast majority of us are right-handed, with only 10% of the population identifying as left-handed and 1% as ambidextrous. That’s why almost everything is designed with righties (and only righties) in mind, from scissors to school tables to the flap over the zipper on your jeans.

Are you a left-handed person? Then only you and other like-minded (handed?) people will understand these unusual, “opposite-sided” gadgets. As is customary, pricing may change over time as things go on sale.

Left-Handed Radius Ergonomic Toothbrush, Left-Handed Radius Ergonomic Toothbrush, Left-Handed Radius Ergonomic Toothbrush, Left-Handed Radius Ergonomic Toothbrush, Left

Every lefty needs a toothbrush designed specifically for their grip. Radius’ 3-pack is BPA-free, responsibly created in the United States, and the company is controlled by women. The toothbrush head is interchangeable and available in both right- and left-handed models, with a plant-based handle that provides a handy, ergonomic grip and vegetable-based nylon bristles. These brushes have a 4.7-star rating out of a possible five and 1,335 reviews, with one Amazon.com reviewer stating, “I can honestly say there are two periods in my life: 1) before I started using the Radius toothbrush, and 2) after I got my first Radius toothbrush. This toothbrush is ideal for daily usage…. We lead busy lives and require large toothbrush heads that provide thorough coverage of the teeth and gums, which the Radius toothbrush provides. Your brushing experience is about to change forever, thanks to its large head and gentle bristles. You’ll never be able to go back to those old, small toothbrush heads.”

Amazon has a 3-pack for $21.20.

Roaring Spring 1-Subject Notebook (Left-Handed)

Are you a lefty if you’ve never smeared ink all over your right hand after writing in your notebook? This bothersome condition will never happen again with the Roaring Spring Left-Handed 1-Subject Notebook, which has spirals on the right side. This book has one double inner pocket for holding papers and other vital notes, and it opens from left to right to accommodate left-handed writers. One Amazon.com reviewer stated, “Bought these for my hubby, and I’m sure he’ll love them.” This is a condensed version of the information.