Only if this happens, according to Fauci, will we be able to ‘crush this virus’ by Spring 2022.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, believes the United States can contain the coronavirus pandemic by spring 2022, but only if enough Americans obtain their COVID vaccine.

On CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday, Fauci made the revelation, stating that the country’s normalcy is in the hands of the 90 million Americans who have not yet been vaccinated.

Over 171 million Americans, or 51.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During his interview with Anderson Cooper, Fauci clarified a previous interview he had with NPR on Monday, in which he acknowledged he misspoke when he indicated the pandemic wouldn’t be under control until the fall or winter of 2022.

He told Cooper, “I have to apologize.” “I misspoke when I listened to the tape since I intended to say spring of 2022.”

Cooper then heard Fauci say that “it’s up to us” to get the COVID pandemic under control and “crush” the virus.

“This is a cunning virus…

If we continue to wait without vaccinating individuals who need to be vaccinated, this situation could worsen, leading to the creation of a new variety, which would further complicate matters,” he warned.

Fauci’s prognosis came on the same day that the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID vaccine for use in anyone aged 16 and up.

“I think it’s going to have a huge impact for the following reason,” Fauci told NPR regarding the permission. First and foremost, I divide it into two primary parts. There are people who, understandably, do not want to be vaccinated until they have received the full seal of approval. That, I suppose, will mean – and this is just a guess.

However, I believe that of the 90 million or so people who are eligible to get vaccinated but have not yet been vaccinated, around 20% or more are not getting vaccinated; I believe that those people will now step forward and get vaccinated. So you’ll have a group of folks who would not have gotten vaccinated otherwise.”

Fauci did not specify what percentage of the population he believes would need to be vaccinated in order to fully control the virus in the United States.