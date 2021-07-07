Only four UK towns will host the official Pokemon Go Fest in 2021, with Liverpool being one of them.

This month, gamers will have a second chance to attend an official Pokémon GO event in Liverpool.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is a real-world event that will take place in only four UK cities on Saturday, July 17th, as well as more than 20 cities around the world.

While visiting Liverpool, trainers can look for the popular augmented reality characters.

The ONE shop in Liverpool After less than a year, Hamleys toy store closes.

Niantic Inc teamed up with Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team last year to bring the event to the United Kingdom for the first time.

Liverpool was chosen along with two other US cities – Philadelphia and St Louis – to host the event, which was set to take place at Sefton Park over the Easter holidays, but was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the ECHO knows that the festival would be significantly smaller this year and will most likely take place in the city center.

Niantic Inc, the organizer, is also responsible for the augmented reality smartphone games Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress.

“We’re excited to announce that real-world Pokémon GO Fest celebrations will be place in more than 20 cities this year,” reads a statement on the Pokémon GO Live website. While we won’t be able to congregate on the same scale as prior Pokémon GO Fest events, these outdoor and socially isolated experiences are still worth checking out if you’re in the area.

“Don’t worry, everyone in the world will have the identical in-game experience during Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Trainers who attend these in-person gatherings, on the other hand, may look forward to photo opportunities while they explore the city!

“Please note that these real-world events will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, and will not take place on Sunday.” Please follow all local travel policies, norms, and limits as you plan your weekend.

How can I sign up?

The 2021 Pokémon GO Fest will take place on Saturday, July 17th.

Participants should sign up using this link or the Events section of the Pokémon GO app. Registration is free, but there are a limited number of spaces available in each city, and they will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The summary comes to a close.