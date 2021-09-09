Only four Trump supporters were arrested for threatening election workers and elected officials.

Over a hundred people have threatened violence against poll workers and officials in the United States, fueled by bogus claims of rampant fraud in the 2020 elections. According to a recent Reuters story, only four of those persons have been detained, and none have been convicted.

The threats were described as part of a “extraordinary campaign of intimidation” fueled by Republican former President Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims.

During the 2020 election, Reuters recorded 102 threats of death or violence against over 40 election officials and employees in eight fiercely contested battleground states. Low-level electoral workers to state secretaries were among the targets.

According to Reuters, “each threat was specific enough to put a reasonable person in dread of bodily injury or death,” which is the standard legal bar for prosecution. Many of the threats included misogynistic and racial remarks, including those directed at children and other members of the family. The threats were all reported to the appropriate authorities.

According to news reports and police records, the threats resulted in only four arrests. It’s possible that more arrests took place but were not publicized, according to the outlet.

People hiding their identities have hampered such arrests, as have officials mislabeling threats as “free speech” protected by the First Amendment. Violent threats aren’t protected under the Constitution as a form of political speech.

Arrests have also been hampered by a lack of information sharing between local law enforcement and federal officials, according to the FBI. According to Reuters, some legal officials do not take the threats seriously or are unsure if their prosecution falls within local or federal jurisdiction.

Federal officials, according to John Keller, the chairman of a Justice Department task force probing threats against election workers, lack the “infrastructure” to deal with the unexpected spike in threats. Most investigations start when people who have received threats disclose them to federal legal authorities, he said.

Since her husband validated now-President Joe Biden’s election victory in Georgia, Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, stated her family and her husband’s colleagues had received several death threats. No one has been detained despite the bomb threat and murder threats.

“Look at how many people were arrested on January 6,” Tricia Raffensperger said of legal authorities arresting insurrectionists who took part in the U.S. Capitol. This is a condensed version of the information.