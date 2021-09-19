‘Only Fools and Horses’ is a British comedy series. Boycie John Challis died of cancer after a “long fight.”

John Challis, who starred in Only Fools And Horses, died after a “long fight” with cancer.

The actor, who was best known for his role in the sitcom as Terrance “Boycie” Boyce, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 79.

According to the Mirror, his family released a statement announcing his death.

In 1967, John debuted on television in shows such as The Newcomers and Z-Cars.

He’s also been in Coronation Street, The Sweeney, Doctor Who, Open All Hours, and a slew of other shows over the years.

John will also be remembered for his parts in The Green Green Grass, a spin-off of Only Fools and Horses, and Benidorm.

In addition, he appeared in a few films, including Dream and Subterrain in 2001.

John’s family released a statement in which they said, “It is with heavy hearts that we deliver you such awful news.”

“After a long fight with cancer, our beloved friend and yours, John Challis, passed away quietly in his sleep.

“He will always be known as ‘Boycie,’ and he leaves a lasting legacy of work that will bring joy and smiles to many people for many years to come.

“Please respect the privacy of John’s family and friends at this terrible time, and know that there will be an opportunity to celebrate John’s life in the future, and that everyone is invited to attend.”

Donations in his memory can be sent to Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Tusk, or the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, according to the statement.

“As Boycie would say… you know it makes sense!” they continued in their statement.

John was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and had to reschedule numerous tour dates as a result of his illness, which was publicized earlier this month.

Since the tragic news of his death came, tributes have poured in, with Sheila Ferguson of The Three Degrees tweeting, “I’ve been waiting for this for a few days now.”

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of my close friend, John Challis (Boycie from OFAH).

“I spoke with his wife, Carol, who is obviously upset, just as I am.”

