A charming village near Merseyside has been designated one of the country’s most beautiful villages.

According to The Times, Great Budworth is reminiscent of a “gentler, more romantic past” and is loved by site scouts for its almost totally grade II listed buildings.

Once upon a time, the Cheshire village’s red-brick and timber cottages offered the ideal location for Harry Styles’ courting of Taylor Swift.

According to Cheshire Live, the impression of an ideal Tudor village was purposely produced decades later than you’d think.

Roland Egerton Warburton, Squire of adjacent Arley Hall, on whose estate Great Budworth was built, created the village near Northwich.

Almost every crooked, grade II listed building in Warburton’s fantasy village was constructed less than 150 years ago, when the squire commissioned the full-scale, Tudor-style reconstruction of the living, breathing village.

Its streets have made appearances on television screens, such as 19th-century Hastings in the BBC’s War of the Worlds and as the home of camels in the public broadcaster’s Our Zoo.

While the Victorian brick rear of the former Ring O’ Bells bar – now a private dwelling with ‘1706’ engraved into a beam – belies the settlement’s archaic façade, the community still has structures with a history dating back to before the rebuilding.

The Reverend John Bracegirdle, William Shakespeare’s own baptist, once oversaw the sandstone church of St Mary and All Saints’, with its magnificent sandstone tower.

Lintels throughout the small alleyways are littered with the landlord Warburton’s own rhymes.

One hangs above the door of The George and Dragon Hotel, where Harry Styles, a Holmes Chapel resident, once accompanied Taylor Swift for a supper before going to the Ice Cream Farm for ice cream.

“As St. George slayed the fiery dragon in arm’d array, /so might thou, with might no less, slain the dragon intoxication,” it says.

As one of the three nicest villages in the North West, Great Budworth was joined on The Times list of thirty by Downham in Lancashire and Hawkshead in the Lakes.