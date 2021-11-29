Only a third of the promised COVID vaccines have been donated to the United Nations’ global vaccine effort.

As the omicron form of the coronavirus spreads over the world, it has been revealed that the US has not provided the UN with the quantity of immunizations it promised.

According to a new Associated Press investigation, the United States has only provided 275 million of the vaccines it promised to the United Nations’ COVAX shot-sharing program. This comes after the country spent months attempting to halt the sale of vaccines and ingredient shipments to other countries. Meanwhile, only about a third of the 400 million doses pledged by the European Union have been delivered. The majority of the donated vaccines are AstraZeneca doses, with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses in short supply.

This scarcity of vaccine donations is one example of what many people believe is affluent countries hoarding vaccines. As a result, less developed countries have been unable to receive vaccination doses sufficient to safeguard their populations. The United Nations invented COVAX to avoid this, but the agency is running low on doses.

“The virus is a merciless opportunist,” said Dr. Richard Hatchett, “and the inequality that has defined the worldwide response has finally come home to roost.” He is the CEO of CEPI, which was one of the groups that assisted in the development of COVAX.

With this in mind, the United States appears to be sticking to its original donation plan. According to a White House fact sheet, the Biden Administration promised to donate “500 million life-saving vaccines” by June 2022 when the vaccine donation was first announced. They also vowed to donate 200 million vaccines by the end of 2021, a goal that has now been met.

The hoarding of limited COVID-19 shots by wealthy countries, which has resulted in virtual vaccination deserts in many poorer countries, poses a risk not just to the countries experiencing shortages, but also to the entire world.

Because the disease has more opportunities to change and perhaps become more lethal as it spreads among unvaccinated populations, the pandemic will last longer for everyone.

Africa, where only 7% of the population is immunized, is perhaps the most stark example of inequality. The World Health Organization was notified about the novel omicron by South African scientists.