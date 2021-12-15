Only a small percentage of arts funders demanded that actors earn a living wage prior to the pandemic.

According to a survey by the Actors Equity Association, only 9.4 percent of the 4,500 state and local agencies that fund performing arts projects demand that institutions carrying out funded performances pay their actors a living wage.

This finding was part of the association’s wider memo on how state and local authorities may serve as a “force of change” in advancing fairness within a sector that has been economically devastated by COVID-19, which was released on Tuesday. The AEA is a labor union that represents actors in the theater.

According to a January report by the National Endowment for the Arts, actor unemployment increased from roughly 25% to more than 52% between 2019 and 2020. The revenue of performing arts venues fell by 54% between July and September 2019, from a high of $1.9 billion in 2019 to around $860 million in 2020.

During this time of crisis, the AEA determined it was time to focus more attention on encouraging diversity and equity in the industry.

In a speech to the National Press Club, Kate Shindle, president of the AEA, said, “Pre-pandemic, our work in this sphere [on equity and diversity]was along the lines of marginal gains, equity, diversity, and inclusion was on a long list of priorities.” “During the pandemic, it became evident that this needed to be one of the top three priorities, if not the top one.” According to the AEA, funding organizations can solve this problem by establishing minimum pay requirements based on local living wage or industry union standards. Funders should ask beneficiaries to provide pay records in their grant reports to ensure that these criteria are followed, according to the AEA.

According to the report, “it is vital that agencies demand applicants to demonstrate that they reward artists and support workers equitably.” “While’representation matters’ is a constant mantra urging firms to develop diversity, fair compensation is an important factor to examine when determining if an organization encourages fairness in society through its connection with employees.” The AEA claims that by supporting fair compensation, performing arts venues may not only promote economic justice within the sector, but also better address social issues. This is a condensed version of the information.