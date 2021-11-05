Only a Reuters article is used by Trump’s lawyers as proof that he was cleared by the FBI on the 1/6 Riots.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion on Tuesday claiming that the FBI has cleared him of any wrongdoing in connection with the January 6 uprising.

This assertion, according to Trump’s lawyers, is based on a single Reuters item that their legal team came across.

According to the motion, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack should not be authorized to access any White House records from that day.

Furthermore, the motion incorrectly claimed that the former president had already been investigated by two different government investigations, both of which determined that he was not responsible for the insurgency.

“Investigations by the FBI and the Senate Committee on Government Affairs and Homeland Security refute their allegations of misconduct by Trump Administration officials,” the motion read on January 6.

When Judge Tanya Chutkan questioned the former president’s lawyers about this assertion, they emphasized that their knowledge came from “simply a published piece from Reuters… referencing the FBI.”

Chutkan said to the lawyers, “You mention an article.” “I mean, is that your entire point of evidence for that assertion?” “The greater argument… was that there’s no limiting principle to these inquiries,” Trump’s lawyers responded. The Reuters piece in question was published in August and was based on statements from several law enforcement personnel who spoke with the news organization.

The FBI had only found “scant evidence” that the January 6 incident was the product of a planned attack, according to the article. It never claims, however, that the FBI or any other agency has cleared Trump of any wrongdoing.

Furthermore, while the Senate Homeland Security Committee “never faulted anyone at the White House,” the probe was predicated on Capitol security failings and did not investigate into the Trump administration, according to the story.

This is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump’s lawyers to prevent the House Select Committee from receiving papers from the White House on January 6.

The former president has frequently invoked executive privilege to keep papers hidden, despite the fact that the grounds for doing so have been consistently questioned.

“There is just one executive,” she said during a hearing on Thursday, which was also conducted by Chutkan.

The individual. This is a condensed version of the information.