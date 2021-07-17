Only a few people are being prosecuted for controlling and coercive behavior toward their partners.

Last year, just over a dozen persons in Merseyside were found guilty of controlling and coercive behavior toward their partner.

Despite hundreds of incidences being recorded to police, domestic abuse survivors confront a lack of assistance and understanding from the criminal justice system, according to charities.

According to Ministry of Justice records, 15 people in the police force area pled guilty or were found guilty of controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate or family connection in 2020.

Controlling behavior involves isolating a person in order to make them submissive and/or dependent, whereas coercive behavior includes assault, threats, humiliation, and intimidation.

It’s a form of domestic violence, and it’s illegal if someone acts in this way toward a spouse or family member on a regular basis, knowing that the behavior is having a negative impact on the victim.

Isolating a person from friends and family, monitoring them, telling them where they can go, who they can see, what they can wear, and when they can sleep, repeatedly putting them down, forcing the victim to participate in criminal activity, neglecting or abusing children, controlling finances, and making threats are examples of such behaviors.

On December 29, 2015, the particular offence of coercive control became law.

However, while the number of reports to Merseyside police increased from 555 in 2018/19 to 754 in 2019/20, the number of convictions has remained modest, with 15 in 2019, the same as in 2020.

All 15 of those convicted in Merseyside in 2020 were men.

Eleven of the defendants were sentenced to prison, with one receiving a four-year sentence and the remaining three obtaining suspended sentences.

When the data were compiled, one more was awaiting sentencing.

In 2019/20, 24,856 instances were reported to the police in England and Wales, up from 17,616 in 2018/19.

Domestic abuse groups said the new offence was a huge step forward in recognizing abuse as more than punches, kicks, and physical violence, but that the criminal justice system still needed to do more to help survivors.

