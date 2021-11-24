Only 4-year-old survivor of head-on collision that killed parents and two siblings on vacation.

According to the Associated Press, a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Northern California slammed head-on with another vehicle on Saturday, killing everyone except the youngest member of a family.

Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29, were killed in the crash in Nevada County, along with their 9-year-old daughter Marianna and 5-year-old son Antonio Jr. Julian, the family’s lone survivor, was claimed to be strapped to a car seat.

Julian was transported to a Reno, Nevada hospital. Julian is anticipated to make a full recovery, according to the family, who posted a GoFundMe campaign to seek money for burials.

“We’re only going to take one step at a time. We’ll get him into counseling, and we’ll all get through it together “Julian’s uncle and Brittney Montano’s brother, Anthony Gonzalez, said.

According to KCRA-TV, Gonzalez stated, “Everyone is suffering from this.”

“This is a huge setback. It’s too much to have four family members at the same time.” According to the post, the family was planning a Thanksgiving trip to the Grand Canyon.

“After this, we will never be the same, and our family is frantically trying to stay strong for Julian,” the family wrote in the message. “We need to bury four loved ones who were gone from us far too soon, so Julian can see his mother, father, and siblings.” A witness contacted 911 at 5 a.m. to report a motorist travelling the wrong way. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident involved three automobiles and occurred minutes later near Eagle Lakes Road.

The wrong-way driver and the driver of the third vehicle were both hurt in the collision. According to CHP, the driver of the third automobile suffered moderate injuries, while the other remains in the hospital.

According to KCRA-TV, CHP detectives have not identified the wrong-way driver, but he is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anthony Gonzalez, Brittney’s brother, and his wife stated they had been by her side since the accident.

“It was the worst day of my life,” Gonzalez, who was crying, told KTXL-TV on Monday.

Gonzalez’s wife, Michelle Gonzalez, said the boy had numerous injuries, including a fractured leg that necessitated surgery and foot fractures. This is a condensed version of the information.