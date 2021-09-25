Only 30% of Republicans want Trump to run unopposed in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.

According to a new poll, only 30% of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to run unopposed in the GOP presidential primary in 2024. That is, provided he runs, as he has hinted at several times in recent months.

According to an Echelon Insights study, 39 percent of Republicans prefer Trump to fight in the primary against other contenders, while 22 percent would rather he not run for all.

The findings are based on a survey question that asked Republican-leaning respondents, “Which of the following candidates would you want to see in the Republican presidential primary in 2024?”

“If the Republican presidential primaries were held today, and you had to vote for someone, who would you vote for?” the study questioned Republican-identifying respondents.

In a Republican primary, only 40% indicated they would “definitely” vote for Trump, while 19% said they would “probably” vote for him. In the meantime, 16% said they will “definitely” vote for another Republican candidate.

“If Donald Trump did not seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024, and the presidential primaries were held today, for whom would you vote?” another survey question asked.

Twenty-two percent of Republican respondents said they might vote for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while 15% said former Vice President Mike Pence would be their choice. A total of 9% stated they would vote for Donald Trump Jr., while another 9% said they would vote for Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Another poll, conducted by Harvard CAPS-Harris on Monday, found that more than half of Republican voters would vote for Trump in 2024.

“While defeated politicians seldom come back,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study, said, “Trump has a solid lead in the Republican primary, especially among the most dedicated Republicans.”

According to the study, Trump is preferred over other GOP presidential candidates, with Pence coming in second with 13% of Republican respondents.

Despite his popularity among Republicans due in part to his fight against COVID mask and vaccine regulations, DeSantis was the third option in the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, receiving only 9% of the vote.