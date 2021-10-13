Only 29% of Russia’s population is fully vaccinated, resulting in 984 COVID deaths in a single day.

On Wednesday, Russia set a new daily record with 984 COVID-19 deaths, despite only 29% of the population being completely vaccinated.

The government’s coronavirus task group recorded a new high for the country’s epidemic, with a record number of deaths in a single day. This month, Russia’s daily mortality tolls have surpassed all-time highs on many occasions, while infection rates have also surpassed all-time highs. There were 28,717 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Only roughly 43 million Russians, or about 29 percent of the country’s almost 146 million people, are properly vaccinated, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the Kremlin, low vaccination rates have contributed to the virus’s accelerated spread and number of deaths. The government, on the other hand, has resisted requiring vaccines or imposing lockdown measures to stop the illness from spreading.

President Vladimir Putin has underlined the importance of increasing immunization rates, but he has also warned against using administrative pressure to force people to receive vaccinations. The delayed vaccination rate has been due to widespread vaccine mistrust and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations, according to experts.

The Kremlin has ruled out a new statewide lockdown like the one that wrecked the economy and lowered Putin’s approval ratings in the early months of the pandemic, instead delegating the power to impose coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

People who have been vaccinated, just recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative in the preceding 72 hours have been denied entry to large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants, and other locations in some Russian regions.

However, life goes on as usual in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and many other Russian cities, with businesses operating normally and mask laws being enforced only sporadically. At Moscow, authorities increased the availability of free coronavirus tests in shopping malls in the hopes of reducing the spread of the virus.

The rising number of infections has put additional strain on Russia’s health-care system, with hospitals swiftly filling up. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that 11% of Russia’s 235,000 COVID-19 hospitalized patients are in serious or critical condition.

Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has recorded more than 7.8 million confirmed cases and 219,329 deaths, making it the European country with the highest death toll. The statistics office of the state. This is a condensed version of the information.