Only 235,000 new jobs were added in August, the worst performance of the summer.

In August, weekly employment growth slowed to a halt, with the total number of jobs added falling far short of projections. According to CNBC, the US economy’s freshly added non-farm payroll jobs topped 235,000, versus the Dow Jones’ expectation of 720,000.

According to the Labor Department, monthly employment growth has averaged 586,000 openings. The number of jobs added in July was 1.1 million, compared to 962,000 in June, highlighting how bad August’s performance was.

In a bright area, total unemployment fell marginally from 5.4 percent to 5.2 percent, continuing the trend of the United States progressively approaching its pre-pandemic lows.

It’s still unclear why hiring decreased so sharply in August. Employers frequently claim that they are unable to find people to fill the jobs that are now open, despite the fact that the number of open jobs is projected to be close to 10 million. In a recent survey, chief financial officers in the United States expressed concern that hiring has become more challenging than in the past, with 95 percent of those polled agreeing.

The COVID-19 Delta variation could be the immediate cause of the stagnation in hiring. Infections and hospitalizations have risen dramatically at Delta, but corporate leaders say the virus has had no impact on their outlook. Officials from the Federal Reserve have also emphasized in recent weeks that COVID-19 would continue to be a challenge, but that the economy will react to it.

Unemployment benefits are another frequently claimed reason for hiring restrictions. Many Republican governors of large states support this argument, believing that government unemployment benefits deterred people from returning to work. Some states have cut unemployment benefits early, but evidence shows that this hasn’t resulted in a significant increase in hiring when compared to states that have kept their programs in place. As the economy continues to improve, federal unemployment benefits are set to expire on September 10th.

A drop in unmet demand, which fanned inflation fears during the summer, could be the source of the problem. The pandemic is still wreaking havoc on supply chains around the world, and it’s still going strong in the fall, when retailers are typically placing their orders for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Indeed, the Labor Department report backs up this claim by revealing that the retail sector had the most job losses, with 29,000 positions eliminated.

August also marks the end of summer and the start of the school year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.