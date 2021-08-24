Only 15% of Afghan evacuees are Americans, according to Trump, who labels the effort a “complete failure.”

In a statement released today, former President Donald Trump chastised President Joe Biden for “surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead” by withdrawing the US military from the region before evacuating US people.

Trump went on to criticize Obama for evacuating 4,000 Americans (15 percent) out of a total of 26,000 people, citing a leaked Pentagon memo obtained by Politico’s Alex Ward.

He also questioned the Biden administration’s evacuation plan, saying that the Taliban would refuse to let their “best and brightest” leave the nation.

Trump stated, “We can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been transported out of Afghanistan and into homes all over the world.” “What a colossal blunder. VETTING IS NOT PERMITTED. What number of terrorists will Joe Biden bring to the United States? We have no idea!”