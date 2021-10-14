Online, Harry and Meghan are discussed five times more than William and Kate.

According to analysis conducted by The Washington Newsday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracted more than five times the amount of traffic that Prince William and Kate Middleton did in September.

According to data analytics firm Zignal Labs, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prompted 151,030 mentions in mainstream and social media.

From September 1 to October 6, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were referenced 27,424 times, according to the business.

The Sussexes, on the other hand, were talked about more on their single busiest day, September 23, when they received 28,900 mentions at the start of their journey to New York.

While Meghan and Harry sparked five and a half times the amount of conversation, William and Kate were praised more on both sides of the Atlantic.

William and Kate had 65 percent positive and 13 percent negative coverage in American mainstream media, compared to 44 percent positive and 28 percent negative coverage for Harry and Meghan.

The majority of British mainstream media outlets were positive about William and Kate, with only 20% being negative, compared to 50% being positive and 33% being negative about Harry and Meghan.

Social and online media were harsher on all four royals than mainstream media, but they all mirrored the same pattern of increased hostility against the Sussexes.

Identifiably American tweets on William and Kate were 35% positive and 19% negative on Twitter, blogs, and web forums, compared to 28% positive and 23% negative for Harry and Meghan.

Identifiably British posts about William and Kate were 38 percent favorable and 14 percent negative, while Harry and Meghan received 26 percent positive and 33 percent negative.

It was not always easy to pinpoint the exact location of a social media post.

Two major headlines dominated Meghan and Harry’s September, including their participation on the Time100 list of the world’s most influential people.

They also posed for a styled series of photographs for the magazine’s first collaborative cover shoot.

They went to New York for three days later in the month, visiting the One World Trade Center and meeting Mayor Bill de Blasio on September 23.

On September 25, they spoke at Global Citizen Live, pushing for vaccine equity.

The days of September 28 and 29 were the busiest for traffic for Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is a condensed version of the information.