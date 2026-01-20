Online Grooming, Blackmail, and Murder: Alex Rodda Case Revisited in ITV2 Documentary

The chilling case of 15-year-old Alex Rodda’s murder by Matthew Mason, a man he met through social media, is the focus of a new ITV2 documentary series, Social Media Murders. The tragedy, which unfolded in December 2019 in the small Cheshire village of Holmes Chapel, highlights the dangers of online exploitation and the devastating consequences of digital manipulation.

The Murder Unfolds

Alex Rodda’s life was tragically cut short after a manipulative online relationship with 19-year-old Matthew Mason escalated to blackmail and, ultimately, murder. The young student, known for his friendly nature, began communicating with Mason on Facebook in October 2019. What seemed to be innocent flirtation quickly spiraled into the exchange of explicit content through Snapchat.

As the relationship became more intense, Mason’s then-girlfriend, Caitlyn Lancashire, learned of the secret exchange. According to court documents, Alex warned her about Mason’s actions, which led to a confrontation that further fueled the tensions. Mason, unable to keep the secret, began sending money to Alex in an attempt to prevent exposure. By early November 2019, Mason had transferred over £1,270, which prosecutors argued amounted to blackmail. A tense and increasingly volatile dynamic followed, with Alex threatening to share explicit images if Mason did not stop lying.

On December 7, 2019, Alex’s mother, Lisa Rodda, interrupted a sexual encounter between Mason and Alex at their home. The day before the murder, she recalled Mason’s “soulless” eyes, which led her to warn Alex to stay away from him. Despite her concerns, Alex continued his communications with Mason.

Premeditation and Execution

In the days leading up to the murder, Mason’s online activity revealed disturbing premeditation. He searched phrases such as “What would happen if you kicked someone down the stairs” and “everyday poison,” indicating violent intent. On the evening of December 12, 2019, Mason arranged to meet Alex under the guise of taking him to a secluded location. Alex, though uneasy, agreed to meet him, driven in part by the financial transactions from Mason.

CCTV footage captured Alex leaving his home at 5:24 PM that evening, his last message posted to Snapchat showing the inside of Mason’s car. Moments later, Alex was driven to a remote woodland area near Ashley, Cheshire, where Mason attacked him with a large metal wrench, striking Alex at least 15 times. Alex’s body was found the following morning by refuse collectors. He had suffered multiple fatal injuries, and Mason attempted to cover his tracks by disposing of Alex’s phone, which remains missing to this day.

In a twisted attempt to avoid detection, Mason went to a pub, sending selfies and messages while police began piecing together the crime. He was arrested the next day, December 13, after being stopped on the A41 in Staffordshire with a blood-stained wrench in his car. The arrest marked the beginning of a legal battle that would bring Mason to trial.

The Trial and Aftermath

At his trial in January 2021, Mason admitted to attacking Alex but denied murder, claiming he “lost control” due to being blackmailed. The jury rejected his defense, citing the deliberate and sustained nature of the violence. Mason was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 28 years. He will not be eligible for parole until the late 2040s.

The case has left Alex’s family and friends devastated. His mother, Lisa, described him as a “very loving, caring, kind, loyal, and most of all, trusting young boy” whose life was cruelly cut short. This tragedy has sparked national conversations about the risks young people face online, with some even advocating for stronger age restrictions on social media platforms. The UK government is now considering banning individuals under 16 from accessing platforms like Facebook and Snapchat, a move already proposed in Australia.

As Social Media Murders revisits Alex Rodda’s case, it serves as a stark reminder of the dark side of social media and the devastating consequences of online grooming and exploitation.