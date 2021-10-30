Online detectives assist in the search for a teen accused of torturing and killing Guinea Pigs.

After web sleuths alerted the authorities, a Utah man accused of torturing guinea pigs and uploading recordings of the abuse was caught.

According to KUTV, Samuel Webster, 18, was charged with five charges of intentionally or knowingly aggravated animal cruelty after 17 recordings of him allegedly hurting animals were discovered on YouTube.

Webster is allegedly linked to an account that disseminated videos of guinea pigs being tortured and killed, with names like “torture is addicting,” according to Davis County Sheriff’s Department officials.

The adolescent is also accused of ripping out the creatures’ eyes, shattering their bones, and displaying dead guinea pigs.

However, internet sleuths went on the hunt for the person behind the YouTube account and discovered accounts that were purportedly linked to Webster.

Leo Boddicker told KUTV that he tracked down the individual behind the accounts after someone highlighted them on a guinea pig subreddit.

Boddicker, of McComb, Illinois, who has two guinea pigs of his own, said he had to watch some of the content to figure out who was behind the accounts.

“It was very horrible stuff,” he told KUTV. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.” According to Boddicker, he was then asked into a group chat devoted to probing the accounts in order to gather information and send it on to the authorities.

“I remained up all night with these other individuals on Reddit, and there was also a Facebook conversation,” he said to the network.

“Based on clues in his videos, people were trying to figure out who he was.” A box from Petco can be seen in some of his films.” When the internet detectives had gathered enough evidence, they handed it over to cops, who proceeded to Webster’s house.

According to ABC4, Davis County officers were able to identify Webster as the owner of the Youtube accounts and discovered things featured in the video, animal carcasses, and firearms during their search.

During the police check, no living animals were discovered in the house, according to the network.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A class of animal abuse is aggravated animal cruelty. If you commit a misdemeanor willfully or knowingly, and you are convicted, you will be charged with a misdemeanor. This is a condensed version of the information.