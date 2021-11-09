One year after the fatal crash, the South Dakota House of Representatives begins an impeachment investigation on the Attorney General.

South Dakota’s Republican-controlled House began an impeachment probe Tuesday against the state’s attorney general, who was involved in an automobile accident that killed a pedestrian last year.

On September 12, 2020, Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and murdered 55-year-old Joseph Boever with his automobile. Ravnsborg claimed he had no idea he had killed a guy until he returned to the location the next day and discovered the body. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two charges stemming from the accident.

Lawmakers in the House have asked if Ravnsborg might be impeached for the offences, the fact that he killed a man, or the fact that law enforcement organizations have declared they no longer trust his office.

Officials like the attorney general can be impeached for “corrupt conduct, misconduct, or misdemeanor in office,” according to the state constitution.

Ravnsborg would be the first state official in South Dakota to be impeached if he is found guilty.

Ravnsborg’s political allies and those who have called for his impeachment have organized an investigating committee, which consists of seven Republicans and two Democrats. The committee’s first meeting has yet to be scheduled, and the inquiry might take weeks.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican, said, “Our first meeting is basically to go down, go through the constitution, go through case law, to have an understanding.”

Gosch said the committee will subpoena the report from the Department of Public Safety “simply to check accuracy,” after Governor Kristi Noem, who has called for Ravnsborg’s resignation, sent a hard drive containing the crash probe to Gosch.

Ravnsborg’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the House’s decision right away.

Will Mortenson, a Republican who originally called for Ravnsborg’s impeachment in February, pressed for public access to the materials under consideration by the committee. With the exception of redacted sensitive and “non-relevant information,” the House agreed to make the information public. “We need to be attentive because this is unparalleled in state history,” Mortenson added. “Also bear in mind the general public, the families of any victims here, and the impeachment matter.”