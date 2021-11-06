One year after mass testing, the Covid landscape in Liverpool looked like this.

The coronavirus pandemic is still very much a part of our life, and as we enter into the winter months, it’s more crucial than ever to obtain the vaccine.

Our lives have surely altered since March of last year, but as we approach November 6, we reflect on a significant event in which Liverpool played a key role.

The army began carrying out the new’moonshot’ coronavirus program in Liverpool last year.

This means that before the scheme was rolled out countrywide, Lateral Flow Tests were made available to every person in the city.

Testing was place in new and current test locations, as well as in hospitals and care homes, as well as schools, universities, and businesses, using home kits.

Positive test results were collected by NHS Test and Trace and reported as part of daily case counts, which included how many positive cases were discovered using this new testing procedure.

The goal of the Liverpool pilot was to stop the virus from spreading by identifying as many affected people as possible and taking steps to disrupt transmission chains.

This covered both those who had symptoms and those who did not, in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

The goal, according to Liverpool’s public health director Matthew Ashton, was to restore the city back to normal as quickly as possible.

Liverpool had one of the highest infection rates in England at the time.

“The issue is about all the logistics of all of this and synchronizing those in time so that we have the locations available,” Brigadier Joe Fossey said.

“And we’re working really hard with our city council colleagues to ensure that the NHS is connected to the communications strategy and that the information goes out to the people of Liverpool so that they know which sites are ready and when they’re open,” says the spokesperson.

It was hoped that the critical trial program would reduce infection levels, allowing limitations to be eased before Christmas.

"Liverpool has always led the way," said Joe Anderson, the former mayor of Liverpool.