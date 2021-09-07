One week before the recall election, Newsom and Elder are polling well in California.

According to polling findings revealed in the last two weeks, California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to defeat efforts to remove him from office in next week’s recall election.

According to multiple voter polls performed since Elder started his campaign in July, conservative radio presenter Larry Elder is the most likely candidate to succeed him if the Democrat is recalled. Elder is one of 46 candidates running for the recall election.

If more than half of the votes cast in the September 14 special election are in favor of removing Newsom, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes.

Newsom is in his first term as governor of California, having won approximately 62 percent of the vote in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Newsom has faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic and other critical issues in the state, such as homelessness and wildfire management, despite his high margin of victory in 2018.

If Newsom is recalled, he will become only the third governor in the United States and the second in California to be ousted from office by a recall election. California’s most recent recall governor was Democrat Gray Davis, who was succeeded in 2003 by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the recall, Newsom has the support of the California Democratic Party and President Joe Biden, who encouraged Californians to vote against recalling Newsom in a tweet last month. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont also endorsed Newsom in ads released in the weeks leading up to the special election by the governor’s campaign.

Despite Newsom’s Democratic colleagues’ backing, polling findings from in July and early August indicated that voters were split on the recall decision. However, new polling findings released at the end of August and early September suggested that Newsom’s popularity is increasing.

According to a Change Research poll issued late last month, 57 percent of likely voters wanted Newsom to remain his job, while 42 percent wanted him to be removed. Following polls by SurveyUSA and the Trafalgar Group, people opposed to the recall polled at slightly over 50%, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) survey released last week revealed that 58 percent of respondents planned to vote. This is a condensed version of the information.