One week before the election, McAuliffe’s polling lead narrows in a tight Virginia race.

As Virginians prepare to elect their next governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s advantage against Republican Glenn Youngkin has continued to dwindle in recent surveys.

There is only one week until Virginia’s November 2 election, which is one of only two regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this year. McAuliffe, who previously served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, is running for a second term against Youngkin, who worked as the co-CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group until mid-2020.

While McAuliffe held a continuous advantage over Youngkin in polls over the summer, three voter surveys conducted this month found the candidates equal, and other polls show McAuliffe leading Youngkin by 5 points or less among likely voters.

Two weeks before Election Day, polling averages compiled by FiveThirtyEight predicted McAuliffe had a 2.2-point advantage in the race. That polling average had expected McAuliffe’s lead to be 2.9 points a week prior.

By Monday evening, McAuliffe’s average polling lead had shrunk even more, with only 1.9 points separating the top two candidates in the election. According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, McAuliffe’s lead has shrunk even further, with only 1.6 points separating him from Youngkin.

While most surveys of Virginia voters conducted before the election put McAuliffe in the lead, polls performed by Monmouth University, Cygnal, and Emerson College in mid-October indicated McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked among respondents.

The Monmouth poll showed McAuliffe losing ground from a previous voter survey done in September, in which he was leading by around 5 points. Youngkin’s popularity among voters has been attributed to “a widening party gap in voter engagement and a shift in people’ issue priorities, particularly around schools and the pandemic,” according to pollsters. Independent voters and parents of children in K-12 schools are both turning away from McAuliffe, according to Cygnal pollsters. In a Monday press release summarizing the poll’s findings, Cygnal CEO Brent Buchanan also stated that “more Democrats than Republicans are defecting to support the candidate of the other party” in Virginia.

In a poll conducted by Emerson College in early October, McAuliffe and Youngkin were 1 point apart, with an additional 2% of respondents claiming they hadn’t. This is a condensed version of the information.