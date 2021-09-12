One week after his disappearance, a popular Liverpool FC supporter was discovered safe and healthy.

A week after being missing, a guy has been discovered.

Michael Dowling was last seen by housemates on September 4, but his family became increasingly anxious when a friend was unable to contact him on Thursday.

“He’s just a typical lad, he likes playing on his PlayStation and taking care of his cats,” his sister-in-law said, pleading for assistance. He used to work in the kitchen at Anfield and is a huge Liverpool fan.”

Merseyside Police issued a public appeal for help in locating the popular 34-year-old from Southport after he vanished.

However, following days of public outcry, the police force announced this morning that he had been recovered and was safe and well.