One-third of Americans say they have “absolutely no trust” in the news media.

According to a new Gallup poll, Americans’ faith in the news media has plunged to the second-lowest level on record, with one-third saying they had “no trust at all.”

When it comes to fully, accurately, and fairly covering the news, 29 percent of Americans have “not very much” trust in newspapers, television, and radio news, while 34% have “none at all.”

Furthermore, only 7% indicated they have “a great deal” of confidence in the media, while 29% said they have “a reasonable amount.” The combined 36 percent is four points lower than last year’s survey and just four points higher than the 2016 low. The investigation began in 1972.

Between 1972 and 1976, 68 to 72 percent of the American populace had faith in the media. By 1997, the figure had plummeted to 53%.

According to Gallup, Americans’ trust in news reporting has averaged approximately 45 percent since then. Since 2003, public trust in the media has been below 50%.

According to Gallup, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s “divisive presidential election campaign” led to the 32 percent record low five years ago.

However, trust in the media increased by 13 points in the two years following the election. Gallup ascribed the increase to Democrats’ reaction to media investigation of the Trump administration, but the figure began to decline in 2018 as the public lost faith in press reporting.

However, depending on one’s political party, one’s trust in the media varies substantially.

According to Gallup, 68 percent of Democrats have a fair or high level of trust in the media. The figure is 31% among independent voters, and 11% of Republicans said they have the same level of trust. Since 2017, the margin between the two major parties has been between 54 and 63 points.

The trust in Democrats and independents has shifted five points in the last year, but Republicans have remained stable. Since 1996, the Republican Party’s trust in fair reporting has never risen over 52%. According to the new study, 60 percent of Republicans have no faith in the media.

According to Gallup, trust in Democrats has not slipped below 51 percent since 2016.