One service member was rescued after a Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego.

At least one military member has been recovered, and the hunt for the five other officials onboard a US Navy helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday is still on.

The United States Navy Third Fleet verified on Facebook on Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. local time that one crew member had been recovered after an MH-60S helicopter fell into the sea off the coast of San Diego, California, around 4:30 p.m.

The helicopter, an MH-60S, crashed “while conducting routine flying operations” onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, 60 nautical miles from San Diego, according to the fleet.

They confirmed that one individual had been rescued, but that five other crew members were missing, and that the USS Abraham Lincoln had returned to Sam Diego while the rescue attempt was still ongoing.

The rescue mission, which involves “various Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” is currently underway, according to the US Navy Third Fleet, which also stated that “further information will be shared as it becomes available.”

According to Naval Technology, the ship on which the helicopter was embarked is a Nimitz-Class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which are some of the world’s largest warships, with the USS Abraham Lincoln capable of carrying 90 helicopters.

Until the launching of the USS Gerald R Ford in 2017, the Nimitz-Class ships, which support navy operations throughout the world, were the largest warships ever built.

The US Navy Third Fleet has been approached for comment by this publication.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.