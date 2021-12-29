One pub tries to’save some joy’ from a ‘no-win’ New Year’s predicament.

Future Yard had a quiet New Year’s Eve last year, but this year they’re’salvaging some joy’ from the ‘no win’ situation.

Due to delays caused by the pandemic, the music venue, bar, and cafe in the heart of Birkenhead was only able to open its doors to the public for the first time in September 2020.

Six weeks later, events scheduled for the winter became live streaming for at-home audiences.

Liverpool’s housing shame has been exposed as a result of the traumatic experiences of families.

As cases surged in a Tier 2 Merseyside, any thoughts of being open on New Year’s Eve were shattered by a return to full closure later in December.

Things are looking a little brighter this New Year’s Eve.

For starters, the venue can open, and live music may be enjoyed by real people instead of those at home on the other end of a zoom connection.

Even after the government gave the events and hospitality industry a ‘lifeline’ earlier this week by not adopting additional regulations, there is still a lot of uncertainty.

Instead, if additional, stronger limitations are rushed into place in 2022, New Year’s Eve may resemble more of a cliff edge than a lifeline.

According to Christopher Torpey, co-founder and director of the venue and bar, the upcoming New Year’s Eve event may be more of a “final hurrah” than a lengthy celebration.

“The feeling is that something is coming, and we will need some form of limits or a lockdown,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Even if that’s not the case, you’re left in a moral limbo where you have to ask yourself and your company,’should we be doing this?'”

The current situation of having one foot in and one foot out; advising the country to get a booster and minimize interactions but enabling hospitality to continue. It’s a lose-lose situation for everyone involved. There is a need for some clarity.

“By advising people to be careful, the government has left the way open for itself.”

The government has provided up to £6,000 in incentives to enterprises that have decided to close.

The holiday season is usually the busiest. “The summary has come to an end.”