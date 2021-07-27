One player, according to Paul Merson, will make Liverpool a “different animal” this season.

The return of Virgil van Dijk, according to Paul Merson, will make Liverpool a “different beast” in the Premier League this season.

Since joining the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has been a colossus at the back.

Liverpool has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and their first League Championship in 30 years since he arrived at Anfield.

After sustaining an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby last October as a result of a challenge by Jordan Pickford, the Dutchman has been sidelined.

Van Dijk was forced to miss Euro 2020 this summer as a result of his operation, while he completed his rehabilitation.

Following his inclusion in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria, he now appears to be poised to return for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool finished 17 points behind Manchester City last season and were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

However, a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the Premier League season secured third place and Champions League qualification for the Reds this season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

Merson feels that more arrivals this summer, as well as the return of Van Dijk, will make the Reds title contenders this season.

“With Virgil Van Dijk back, Liverpool will be a completely different animal. In the Daily Star, he wrote, “He gets them pushed up and playing on the halfway line.”

“Last season was a wake-up call for them, and this season they will be major competitors.

“I believe they will also sign players, and the front three will be more youthful. They’ll have something to prove.”