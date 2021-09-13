One person was killed when a plane crashed on takeoff at Lake Havasu City Airport; an investigation is underway.

A plane crashed during takeoff and exploded into flames in Lake Havasu City on Sunday afternoon, killing one passenger.

According to the local newspaper Today’s News-Herald, the incident occurred around 4.10 p.m. in a gated area south of the Lake Havasu City Airport in Arizona, north of Agave Business Park, and about 75 yards off Whelan Drive. One individual was killed in the crash, according to Lake Havasu police.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna 177RG, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the site. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department was able to put out the flames in a matter of minutes, but there were no survivors. According to ABC affiliate KNXV-TV, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane only carried one person.

The event is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), with the latter in charge of the investigation and providing updates on the crash. There has been no further information released concerning the incident, and the identify of the deceased person has not been revealed.