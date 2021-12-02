One person is killed and dozens are sickened after a mass food poisoning in a church congregation.

A chef was sentenced to four months in prison after the meal he provided to a church congregation resulted in the death of one woman and the illness of another 31 persons.

John Croucher was the chief cook at the Crew Arms pub in the Northamptonshire village of Hinton-in-the-Hedges. Shepherd’s pie, a typical British dish consisting of cooked minced pork topped with mashed potato, was served in the pub for a church harvest supper for 35 people.

After eating the pie, Elizabeth Neuman, 92, vomited many times and died of a gastrointestinal hemorrhage caused by vomiting. Thirty-one other persons were “uncomfortably unwell,” while three vegetarians avoided the pie.

Croucher pleaded guilty to violating food regulations and was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for a year.

“I hate to say it, I truly hate to say it,” Croucher stated in court, “but I think I was rushed.” I was in a hurry.” “Remorse is an understatement,” he continued. This is an experience I’ll never forget.

“I’m a better cook as a result of it, and it’s just a bad the cost had to be so high.”

“On the 8th of October 2018, 35 locals went to the Crewe Arms for a harvest supper,” stated Judge Sarah Campbell.

“The shepherd’s pie was devoured by 32 individuals. A individual who was otherwise healthy died of a gastrointestinal hemorrhage caused by vomiting. No sentence I utter can adequately express the family’s grief.” The judge also emphasized the details that led to Neuman’s death. She also claimed that the pub should have taken more precautions to guarantee that food safety regulations were met.

“Croucher was the cook that night,” she explained. Because the mince was undercooked, it was placed in a pan with ice water. Croucher had to depart, so he wrapped the mince in cling film and refrigerated it overnight.

“After leaving it, he reheated it and added warm mashed potatoes.” When it was served, he didn’t take the temperature.” “The Crewe Arms is an essential pub to the local community,” she added of the pub’s general reputation and track record. I’ve read a lot of testimonials from members of the community.

