One out of every five hospitalized COVID patients in the United States is from Florida.

According to the Associated Press, Florida now accounts for one out of every five COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States, as the state struggles with low vaccination rates and the highly contagious Delta strain.

Jacksonville, according to Justin Senior, CEO of the Florida Safety Net Hospital Alliance, is one of the hardest devastated areas.

“Jacksonville is at the core of it all. They had one of the lowest vaccination rates in July, and that has most likely come back to bite them,” Senior added.

Nineteen patients at Baptist Health’s five hospitals across the city are younger than last summer’s patients and are becoming ill faster.

Jacksonville is located in Duval County, a racially diverse and Democratic-leaning county. The surrounding rural counties, which are mainly white, lean Republican. However, vaccination rates in Duval and the other counties have been extremely low.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

One COVID patient is discharged every minute, while another waits for a bed in northeast Florida, the epicenter of the state’s latest outbreak.

Baptist already has over 500 COVID patients, more than double the number at the peak of Florida’s COVID outbreak in July 2020, and the onslaught isn’t slowing down. Officials at the hospital are keeping a close eye on ten forecast models, converting empty spaces, adding over 100 beds, and “bracing for the worst,” according to Dr. Timothy Groover, temporary chief medical officer.

Nearly a third of Jacksonville’s population is black, and racial tensions in the city extend back to the Civil Rights era, when 150 white men attacked 40 young Black people at a whites-only department store lunch counter with axes and baseball bats. Although the 1960 battle marked a watershed moment for equal rights in the city, suspicion of government officials persists.

The community is about a five-hour drive from Tuskegee, the site of the infamous “Tuskegee syphilis study,” in which the government used unwitting Black males as test subjects in a sexually transmitted illness study. Groover, who is Black, understands why people are concerned, despite the fact that his hospital system guarantees the finest quality of care to its community while employing cutting-edge technology.

The system is working overtime to get the word out about vaccines, but it’s up against myths. This is a condensed version of the information.