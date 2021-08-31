One out of every eight nurses says they haven’t been vaccinated and have no plans to get one.

As the country works to increase vaccination rates, data appear to be falling behind not only in the general public but also in hospitals, where one out of every eight nurses says they have not been vaccinated and have no plans to get vaccinated.

According to a study done by the American Nurses Association (ANA) and the American Nurses Foundation (ANF) between July 8 and 29, nearly 5,000 nurses stated they didn’t trust vaccines or were unsure about their safety and effectiveness.

The lack of information concerning long-term effects and vaccine safety, as well as confidence in the facts surrounding vaccine development and licensure, were the main worries of people who did not want to get vaccinated.

Although the majority of nurses, 88 percent, are vaccinated, the fraction of vaccine-averse employees could provide a challenge for hospitals if all healthcare professionals are required to be vaccinated.

Hospitals around the country are experiencing acute nursing shortages, which existed prior to the pandemic but have been compounded by many nurses quitting the field due to burnout from caring for COVID patients over the last 16 months.

The Biden administration has previously mandated that nursing home employees be vaccinated in order for long-term care facilities to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funds, a requirement that some in the industry have warned will create “disastrous labor issues.”

Those in the nursing home business have urged that the federal government mandate immunizations for all healthcare employees to prevent personnel from departing for other jobs in the field.

However, the survey’s findings suggest that a larger mandate could drive out ICU staff at a time when hospital infection rates in the country’s hotspots are approaching epidemic levels.

Even if a mandate might alienate parts of the decreasing workforce, several experts claimed the highly transmissible Delta form makes it an obvious decision that nurses should be immunized.

Last month, the American Nurses Association (ANA) stated that nurses should be required to receive vaccines, emphasizing that hospital workers had “ethical responsibility to adopt the same prevention steps as their patients.”

Interestingly, nearly 60% of the nurses polled stated they would support a vaccine requirement.

