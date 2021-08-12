One of the UK’s largest Covid PCR testing companies has its headquarters in Liverpool.

These are photos taken inside the Liverpool headquarters of one of the UK’s largest Covid PCR testing companies.

The Washington Newsday was given unique access to BioGrad Diagnostics’ Liverpool Science Park headquarters, which has the capacity to process up to 20,000 tests each day.

It comes as the firm’s CEO, Dr Natalie Kenny, called on the government to “vet” the official providers list after the Health Secretary condemned alleged “excessive” pricing and “exploitative” tactics.

Dr. Kenny believes the government “desperately” needs to conduct a more thorough review of its official providers list.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, called on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to intervene and probe the activities of PCR Covid test companies earlier this week.

There have recently been numerous reports of huge price variations between PCR tests offered by different organizations by vacationers and business travelers.

Dr. Kenny gave a tour of the company’s Liverpool Science Park headquarters to The Washington Newsday, which is currently processing 10,000 to 15,000 tests per day from around the UK.

“The government urgently requires a more in-depth assessment of its official providers list,” she said.

She claimed the list also includes companies promoting testing for less than the price displayed on the website when a customer visits.

“At BioGrad, we price our tests fairly to guarantee that the world can return to normal, and at £50, a test is incredibly reasonable,” she stated.

“More due diligence is needed to vet these organizations claiming to give the ‘cheapest testing on the market,’ and as more nations are added to the green list, it is critical that issue is addressed as soon as possible.”

PCR tests are currently available at a wide range of prices, with the average costing roughly £75.

Some companies, however, charge up to £400 for express PCR test results in 90 minutes.

This puts UK PCR testing among the most expensive in Europe, thanks in part to a 20% VAT surcharge.

