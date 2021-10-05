One of the UK’s largest bakeries is purchased by Asda’s wealthy brothers.

ASDA’s two billionaire brothers have purchased one of the UK’s largest baking firms.

Cooplands has been acquired by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who developed their empire from a petrol station business in Bury and their own company, EG Group.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the bakery employs over 1,600 people and was founded in 1885 by Frederick and Alice Coopland. It is the country’s second-largest bakery.

Cooplands is owned by CS Food Group Holdings, which has three bakeries that process ingredients and produce fresh food.

This is then delivered to approximately 180 retailers and cafes, the majority of which are in the North East and Yorkshire.

“We are very pleased to welcome Cooplands’ many exceptional workers to the EG Group family,” Zuber and Mohsin Issa said in a joint statement.

“Cooplands has an established track record in the fresh bakery business, and vertical integration with EG Group will assist us to accelerate our expansion in the foodservice sector, where we continue to see excellent growth possibilities in the UK and internationally.

“Cooplands is another wonderful fresh food brand to add to EG Group’s current portfolio of third-party foodservice brands, following the acquisition of LEON in May.

“Through EG Group’s unrivalled network of roadside forecourts and retail convenience stores, the deal will expand Cooplands’ reach beyond the brand’s northern heartlands, bringing its much-loved cuisine to more existing and new customers.

“We are confident that the combination of Cooplands’ impressive bakery platform and our food service expertise will be a winning one.”

“The acquisition will accelerate EG Group’s increasing and successful diversification into foodservice and adds highly complementary assets that will generate expansion prospects in other sectors of the business,” according to an EG Group statement.

“Through EG Group’s broad UK network, today’s deal will give a platform to extend the Cooplands brand into the transient fuel forecourt and retail convenience store channel, alongside the baking chain’s traditional shop formats.”

Following EG Group’s purchase of Leon in May 2021, Cooplands was acquired as a private brand.

The EG Group, based in Blackburn, has announced plans to invest in the Cooplands brand and fresh food offering in order to retain and attract customers. “The summary has come to an end.”