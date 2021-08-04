One of the top burger restaurants in the UK has been named a Liverpool eatery.

One of the top burger restaurants in the UK has been identified as a restaurant in Liverpool city centre.

According to StagWeb, Down the Hatch on Duke Street is one of the top 30 burger joints in the country.

Burger joints were judged in the website’s most recent yearly rating to determine whether they could make the popular list.

Each restaurant was evaluated based on a variety of aspects, including the menu selection, the location, value for money, and overall experience.

“Purveyors of vegan junk chow, Down The Hatch have been astonishing taste buds and curing hangovers for the party people of Liverpool one luscious bite at a time,” stated the restaurant’s listing on StagWeb.

“From pulled jackfruit to soy mince patties to crispy seitan and more, there are plenty of delectable meatless options to dazzle (even if you prefer a beefy burger stack!)

Down the Hatch is a prominent vegan and vegetarian restaurant that specializes in transforming popular fast food staples into meatless cuisine.

From meatless chicken wings to currywurst and kebabs, the diner has it all.

