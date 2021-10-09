One of the spookiest experiences in the UK is a tour of Liverpool.

According to TripAdvisor, a Liverpool tour is among the spookiest in the UK.

Other haunted tours and walks across the country, including some in London, were named alongside the popular Hidden History and Dead House Walking Tour.

People can follow an unnerving spirit guide who “exposes the city’s absolute darkest secrets” on the Shiverpool tour. Visitors can learn about slavery, the plague, cholera, and slums, as well as explore the Dead House, which is accessible by a trapdoor.

The annual Halloween parade in Liverpool’s city center will return in 2021.

During the walk, visitors will learn about Castle Street’s banking halls and the lamp-lit alleys that surround the business sector, as well as the hidden corners where Confederate headquarters were once hidden during America’s Civil War.

Serial Killers: The Blood and Tears Walk in London, Shrewsbury Prison Guided Tour, and The Deathly Dark Ghost Tour of York are among the other spookiest excursions in the UK.

The Hidden History and Dead House Walking Tour lasts 1h 30m, and guests should dress appropriately for the weather.

